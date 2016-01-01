Overview

Dr. Giovanni Impeduglia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Impeduglia works at White Oak Pediatrics in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.