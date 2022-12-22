Overview

Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Geslani works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.