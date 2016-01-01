Dr. Franchin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanni Franchin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Giovanni Franchin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TRIANGULO MINEIRO and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Dr. Franchin works at
North Shore University Hosp Feinstein Institute350 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-3836
Bronxcare Health System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 518-5068Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Oladapo M. Babatunde, MD199 Mount Eden Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 901-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1942252127
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TRIANGULO MINEIRO
