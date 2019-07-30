Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanni Colombo, MD
Overview
Dr. Giovanni Colombo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Colombo works at
Locations
Graham Hospital Association180 S Main St, Canton, IL 61520 Directions (309) 647-0201Monday1:30pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:30amWednesday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday1:30pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1503 Valle Vista Blvd Ste 2, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 353-6619
- 3 135 Professional Park Dr Ph Oconee, Seneca, SC 29678 Directions (864) 882-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT DOCTOR!` Very skilled, knowledgeable, and a straight shooter. He explains things well and is very compassionate. He saved my life! He's at the top of his field, and I needed that with a very difficult cancer. Three years now of no signs of cancer at all!!!
About Dr. Giovanni Colombo, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679537831
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
