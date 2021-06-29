Overview

Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Espirito Santo Vitoria and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Dasilva works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.