Dr. Baldarrago has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanna Baldarrago, MD
Overview
Dr. Giovanna Baldarrago, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL.
Locations
- 1 2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 101-102, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 718-9138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Actually did a physical exam and ordered all the labs I needed. She was kind, personable, and did not act hurried. I am appreciative.
About Dr. Giovanna Baldarrago, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1265633994
Dr. Baldarrago accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldarrago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldarrago speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldarrago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldarrago.
