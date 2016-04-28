Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glodener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD
Overview
Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ivanovskij Med Inst, Ivanovo.
Dr. Glodener works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Forsyth Family Medicine and Pediatrics LLC1845 Lockeway Dr Ste 404, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (770) 343-9112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glodener?
I trust Dr. Glodener with my children's health. I like that she takes time to answer all of my questions and is the only one who has treated my children. She knows their whole story and makes choices about treatments based upon how other treatments worked in the past for each specific child. She is so wonderful that I drive 45 minutes to take my children to see her. There is never a long wait and my children are always seen if they are sick.
About Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528046539
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Ivanovskij Med Inst, Ivanovo
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glodener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glodener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glodener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glodener works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Glodener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glodener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glodener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glodener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.