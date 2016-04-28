See All Pediatricians in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ivanovskij Med Inst, Ivanovo.

Dr. Glodener works at South Forsyth Family Med/Ped in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Forsyth Family Medicine and Pediatrics LLC
    1845 Lockeway Dr Ste 404, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 343-9112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Vitamin D Deficiency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 28, 2016
    I trust Dr. Glodener with my children's health. I like that she takes time to answer all of my questions and is the only one who has treated my children. She knows their whole story and makes choices about treatments based upon how other treatments worked in the past for each specific child. She is so wonderful that I drive 45 minutes to take my children to see her. There is never a long wait and my children are always seen if they are sick.
    Roswell, GA — Apr 28, 2016
    About Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528046539
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Internship
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Ivanovskij Med Inst, Ivanovo
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giouzel Glodener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glodener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glodener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glodener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glodener works at South Forsyth Family Med/Ped in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Glodener’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Glodener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glodener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glodener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glodener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

