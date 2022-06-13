Overview

Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Karakousis works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.