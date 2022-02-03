Dr. Giorgio Vescera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vescera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgio Vescera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giorgio Vescera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vescera works at
Locations
-
1
Giorgio Vescera LLC2875 Parkman Rd NW, Warren, OH 44485 Directions (330) 898-1486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vescera?
We just love everything about this office!
About Dr. Giorgio Vescera, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407828304
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vescera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vescera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vescera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vescera works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vescera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vescera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vescera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vescera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.