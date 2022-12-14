Overview

Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ.



Dr. Rotoli works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ and Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.