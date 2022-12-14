Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ.
Dr. Rotoli works at
Locations
-
1
North Jersey Brain and Spine Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
-
2
New Jersey Brain and Spine Montclair70 Park St Ste 312, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (201) 342-2550Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
New Jersey Brain and Spine45 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotoli?
Dr. Rotoli is a wonderful doctor to deal with. He puts you at ease with his wonderful bedside manner. He is thorough and explains everything to you so you understand exactly what needs to be done and what time frame it needs to be done. He makes sure you have all the testing that is needed for a complete diagnosis. I have had some very bad experiences with doctors in the past few years but I would highly recommend Dr. Rotoli to anyone having back issues.
About Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1790044857
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotoli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotoli works at
Dr. Rotoli has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.