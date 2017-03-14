Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirbiladze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Sirbiladze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (978) 800-1680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC49 Cleveland St Ste 350, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 456-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sirbiladze?
Doctor was very thoughtful with excellent bedside manners. I have tried multiple medications for my symptoms without any relieve. My symptoms are completely gone after Dr Sirbiladze prescribed a new medication.
About Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407037112
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Danbury Hosp Yale University
- AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Lyceum Of Natural Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirbiladze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirbiladze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirbiladze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirbiladze works at
Dr. Sirbiladze has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirbiladze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirbiladze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirbiladze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirbiladze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirbiladze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.