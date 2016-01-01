See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Giora Weisz, MD

Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Giora Weisz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Weisz works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1306891767
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Carmel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giora Weisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Weisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisz works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weisz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

