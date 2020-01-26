Dr. Gioia Turitto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turitto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gioia Turitto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gioia Turitto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from La Sapienza University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Turitto?
One year ago I was diagnosed with Afib and Dr. Turitto performed a cardiac ablation surgery. It's been a year and I feel great! Dr. Turitto made me feel at ease and answered all my questions about the surgery with patience. She made me feel relaxed during the conscious surgery. Dr. Turitto took extra time and effort to make sure she treated every area of my heart that was causing issues with Rhythm. She used such small increments of energy for ablation that I almost did not feel it! Amazing surgeon! Dr. Scott, Michael, Julia and Leonida were super helpful also. Everyone was positive and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Gioia Turitto, she is a top notch! -Iosif Barkan, January 25, 2020
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871594887
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate
- La Sapienza University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
