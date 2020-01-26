Overview

Dr. Gioia Turitto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from La Sapienza University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Turitto works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.