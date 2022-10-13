Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antanavicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD
Overview
Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Antanavicius works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antanavicius?
First Appointment went Very Well Dr.G took his time and explained everything thing from each surgery to requirements and procedure. He made me feel vey comfortable about getting my Surgery and I would recommend him to everyone I know. I will be getting my surgery soon. I will give an updated after.
About Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Lithuanian
- 1750398350
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antanavicius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antanavicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antanavicius works at
Dr. Antanavicius has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antanavicius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antanavicius speaks Lithuanian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Antanavicius. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antanavicius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antanavicius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antanavicius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.