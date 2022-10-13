See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Warminster, PA
Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota Medical School

Dr. Antanavicius works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 13, 2022
First Appointment went Very Well Dr.G took his time and explained everything thing from each surgery to requirements and procedure. He made me feel vey comfortable about getting my Surgery and I would recommend him to everyone I know. I will be getting my surgery soon. I will give an updated after.
Niconnia M Headen — Oct 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD
About Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Lithuanian
NPI Number
  • 1750398350
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Minnesota Medical School
Residency
  • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Internship
  • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antanavicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Antanavicius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Antanavicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Antanavicius works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Antanavicius’s profile.

Dr. Antanavicius has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antanavicius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Antanavicius. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antanavicius.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antanavicius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antanavicius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

