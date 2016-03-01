Dr. Gino Sessa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sessa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gino Sessa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gino Sessa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Sessa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulsar Medical Associates PC27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 663-1900
-
2
Lmt. Rehabilitation Associates PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 437, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 852-0860
-
3
LMT Rehabilitation Associates1701 South Blvd E Ste 120, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-0860
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sessa?
Took time to explain my condition and reviewed every option available to me for the best recovery.
About Dr. Gino Sessa, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700868726
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sessa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sessa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sessa works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sessa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sessa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sessa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sessa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.