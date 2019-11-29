Dr. Gino Sedillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gino Sedillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gino Sedillo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sedillo works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Solutions Institute714 Manatee Ave E Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 274-4126
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His office found a 95% blockage in my coradit. Dr sedillo acted quickly and placed a stent to open it back up. My recovery time was minimal with no scarring. This Dr is amazing, I highly recommend.
About Dr. Gino Sedillo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1982680179
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute - St Luke's
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Universidad de Monterrey
Dr. Sedillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedillo works at
Dr. Sedillo has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sedillo speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.