Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM

Podiatry
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Scartozzi works at New Hyde Park Podiatry, PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hyde Park Podiatry, PC
    2 Aberdeen Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 326-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bursitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bursitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Scartozzi is excellent. His diagnoses are spot on and treatment effective immediately. He is kind and explains things very clearly. The office is clean, efficient… highly recommend this practice.
    Annette T. — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114912896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Johns University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scartozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scartozzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scartozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scartozzi works at New Hyde Park Podiatry, PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scartozzi’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scartozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scartozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scartozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scartozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

