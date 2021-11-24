Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiappetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 277-0376
University Orthopedic Assocs4810 Belmar Blvd Ste 102, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (848) 275-6936
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT ENVIRONMENT EXCELLENT DR, STAFF IS GREAT I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE ELSE!!!!!!
About Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124141858
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center Spine Institute|Spine Institute of NY, Beth Isreal
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami Jackson Memorial
- UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiappetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiappetta speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiappetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiappetta.
