Overview

Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Merryman works at Merryman & Allen LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.