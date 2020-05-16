See All Plastic Surgeons in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Ginny Leva, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ginny Leva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Montefiore Hospital.

Dr. Leva works at Ginny Leva, MD in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ginny Leva, MD
    9406 59th Ave Ste E9, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 699-9737
    Monday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Keloid
Adult Acne
Acne
Acne Keloid
Adult Acne

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 16, 2020
    me dive mi hijo cintura de avispa, me hice l lipoplasty excelente resultado quede muneca, la verdad dios bendiga la mano de la doctoras,.
    Rosa S. — May 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ginny Leva, MD
    About Dr. Ginny Leva, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386680478
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Montefiore Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginny Leva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Leva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

