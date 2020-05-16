Dr. Ginny Leva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginny Leva, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginny Leva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Montefiore Hospital.
Locations
Ginny Leva, MD9406 59th Ave Ste E9, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 699-9737Monday10:30am - 6:00pmTuesday10:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday10:30am - 6:00pmFriday10:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
me dive mi hijo cintura de avispa, me hice l lipoplasty excelente resultado quede muneca, la verdad dios bendiga la mano de la doctoras,.
About Dr. Ginny Leva, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
- Montefiore Hospital
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leva speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Leva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.