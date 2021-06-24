Dr. Kamboj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginny Kamboj, MD
Dr. Ginny Kamboj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Nitin Kher MD Sc661 RIDGEVIEW DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 307-8075
United Anesthesia Associates Sc1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 307-8075
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Competent, compassionate took the time to help me and my family understand the diagnosis and treatment choices.
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1053342428
- Henry Ford Health System
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Dayanand Medical college
- DMC
- Medical Oncology
