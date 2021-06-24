See All Oncologists in McHenry, IL
Dr. Ginny Kamboj, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (22)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ginny Kamboj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Kamboj works at Northwest Suburban Onc Hem Associates in McHenry, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nitin Kher MD Sc
    661 RIDGEVIEW DR, McHenry, IL 60050
    United Anesthesia Associates Sc
    1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Hemophilia
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Competent, compassionate took the time to help me and my family understand the diagnosis and treatment choices.
    — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ginny Kamboj, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1053342428
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Health System
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Dayanand Medical college
    • DMC
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamboj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamboj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamboj has seen patients for Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamboj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamboj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamboj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamboj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamboj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

