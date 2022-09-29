Dr. Ginny Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginny Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginny Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Tullahoma Hma Physician Mgmt LLC1440 Cedar Ln Ste 200, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions
Tullahoma OB/GYN Associates1940 N Jackson St Ste 220, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her last year when i was pregnant with my daughter, i loved the experience, she explained everything so well and makes sure all her patients needs are met. Although the wait time is long, it’s definitely worth it since you receive great care! I’m pregnant again and am gonna go to her for this pregnancy. Highly recommend Dr.Barton!!
About Dr. Ginny Barton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245457449
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Middle Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.