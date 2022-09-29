Overview

Dr. Ginny Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at Vanderbilt Integrated Center For Women's Health in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.