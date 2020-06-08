Dr. Giniene Pirkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giniene Pirkle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Giniene Pirkle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with Norfolk Genl Hosp Evms
Dr. Pirkle works at
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Group for Women250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Pirkle since we were 3 months pregnant now at 7 1/2 months we are so grateful things worked out the way they did. She is by far meant to be a doctor besides all the knowledge and compassion she holds it’s her energy that makes me most blessed to have found her. She has drawn us pictures to help explain the process, she’s literally cheered with me in the room after crossing a milestone. Even with my husband having to be on FaceTime she still connects with him by looking directly into the camera and remembering him by name. The most important thing she’s the same every visit!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578576161
- Norfolk Genl Hosp Evms
- EVMS
