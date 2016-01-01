Dr. Ginger Simor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Simor, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginger Simor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 112 S Park St, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (855) 249-3663
- 2 8805 Tamiami Trl N PMB 247, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (518) 791-2859
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ginger Simor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669468146
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simor accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.