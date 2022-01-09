See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Ginger Henson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ginger Henson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Henson works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown
    5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 425-9796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2022
    It was a very good medical experience. She made the experience pleasant.
    — Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ginger Henson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1467661678
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • University of Cincinnati (COM)
    • Miami University
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginger Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henson has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

