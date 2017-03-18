Dr. Ginger Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Dickerson, MD
Dr. Ginger Dickerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Eastover University Obgyn101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5301, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-6000
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 548-6000
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 863-9640
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Fantastic doctor, as a transgender male i felt confortable and knew i was in great hands...had a lap. Hysto and im healing great, she was awsome i had no pain after surgery and she even called to check in with me. Her staff is so great treats me with respect and kindness! Thank you! I deffinitly recommend her youll be in amazing hands.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.