Dr. Ginger Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ginger Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-0543
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Birmingham511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 693-0543
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connor is an extraordinary doctor. She listens to your problems and gives you options for solutions, she is willing to go the extra mile for her patients. Dr. Connor makes a doctors visit very comforting as well as explains situations thoroughly until you understand what is going on in your body. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Ginger Connor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407061179
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Hope College
