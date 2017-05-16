See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Orion, MI
Dr. Ginger Connor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ginger Connor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ginger Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Connor works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Korial Atty, MD
Dr. Korial Atty, MD
10 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Jamshid Bhavnagri, MD
Dr. Jamshid Bhavnagri, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion
    1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-0543
  2. 2
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Birmingham
    511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-0543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Connor?

    May 16, 2017
    Dr. Connor is an extraordinary doctor. She listens to your problems and gives you options for solutions, she is willing to go the extra mile for her patients. Dr. Connor makes a doctors visit very comforting as well as explains situations thoroughly until you understand what is going on in your body. I would recommend her to everyone.
    Joanna K. in Livonia, MI — May 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ginger Connor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ginger Connor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Connor to family and friends

    Dr. Connor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Connor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ginger Connor, MD.

    About Dr. Ginger Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407061179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginger Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ginger Connor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.