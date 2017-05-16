Overview

Dr. Ginger Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Connor works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.