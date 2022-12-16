Overview

Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Cathey works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.