Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Cathey works at
Locations
Women's Pelvic Restorative Center7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-2017Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Cathey and her staff. They have taken great care of me during my preop, surgery and post op care. Will definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093768145
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
