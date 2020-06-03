See All Rheumatologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Gineth Pinto-Patarroyo, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gineth Pinto-Patarroyo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jun 03, 2020
    Dr. Pinto is the best Doctor I have ever been to ! I know she left the practice she was in and I have tried to find out where she went but I haven't had any luck. If anyonr knows how to contact her please email me at Joannconte919@gmail.com
    Joann Conte — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Gineth Pinto-Patarroyo, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gineth Pinto-Patarroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo’s profile.

    Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto-Patarroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

