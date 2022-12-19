Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koruthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Koruthu works at
Locations
Texas Neurology P.A.6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 827-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We spent years trying to get a neurologist who didn't brush my daughters migraines to the side. Our first visit to Dr. S she asked more questions and listened more intently than any doctor over 5 years. Finally, my daughters migraines are under control and not as debilitating as they were. She loves her doctor and we couldn't be happier. We have been with Dr. Samuel for almost a year. I am forever grateful to her.
About Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821298399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
