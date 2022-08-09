Dr. Ginari Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginari Price, MD
Dr. Ginari Price, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Meherry Medical College In Nashville M.D. and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Total Sleep Diagnostics Inc.101 Devant St Ste 504, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 703-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing more than 15 doctors in Georgia, Dr. Ginari Price was finally the one who helped me get through a very difficult period in my life and many health issues. Dr. Ginari Price always had the time to listen to me, never rushed me, and was extremely understanding of my unusual situation, going above and beyond to understand my multisystemic symptoms and follow up on my treatment in Georgia and abroad. Thank you, Dr. Ginari Price, for helping me get my life back!
About Dr. Ginari Price, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- General Practice-Morehouse School Of Medicine
- General Practice-Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Meherry Medical College In Nashville M.D.
- Vanderbilt University-B.S. Biology
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
