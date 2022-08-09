Overview

Dr. Ginari Price, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Meherry Medical College In Nashville M.D. and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Psycare, LLC in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.