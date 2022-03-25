Dr. Ginard Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginard Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginard Henry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
Stonegate Plastic Surgery3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Excellent care by both doctor and staff.
About Dr. Ginard Henry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932149135
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.