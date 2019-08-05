Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Cirilo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Physicians of Texas, PA6900 Scenic Dr Ste 102, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 463-2001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cirilo?
I absolutely adore Dr. Cirilo. She is “off the top of her head” knowledgeable where most other doctors would need to look up the symptoms or causes of a condition. Her bedside manner is more than top notch. She is truly a kind and caring individual. Her medical staff are all friendly. My only complaint is that her front office/desk staff need a course in how to function properly in a medical setting.
About Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952539678
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University, Saint Peterâ€™s University Hospital
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirilo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirilo works at
Dr. Cirilo speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirilo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.