Dr. Gina Villani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Villani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
About Dr. Gina Villani, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528147998
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|North Shore University Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
