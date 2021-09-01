See All Oncologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD

Medical Oncology
2.5 (7)
25 years of experience
Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3303 S Bond Ave Ste CH7M, Portland, OR 97239 (503) 494-6594
    9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 263, Portland, OR 97225 (503) 216-0860

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence Seaside Hospital
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Neutropenia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Neutropenia

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Sep 01, 2021
    5 stars all around from a patient that has had Dr. Vaccaro for almost 10 years. Knowledgeable, experienced, caring, friendly hands on and detailed. Will go over results and imaging verbally and visually by sharing, explaining and showing me so I can understand as much as I can. Takes on a very trauma informed care approach- cares about ones safety, she takes the time to talk, listen and helps come to solutions collaboratively with me if we don’t agree on things, empowers and advocates for patients, and always responsive in a timely manner. Wouldn’t want to go to any other oncologist.
    • Medical Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700960671
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Medical Oncology
