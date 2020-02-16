Overview

Dr. Gina Tobalina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center.



Dr. Tobalina works at Gina Tobalina MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.