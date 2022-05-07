See All Dermatologists in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Sevigny works at Ormond Beach Dermatology And Aesthetics Center in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gina Sevigny M D P A
    305 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 150, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 352-4295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 07, 2022
    We (my wife and I( have been going to Dr Sevigny for about 10 years and we are totally satisfied by the care and service she provides to us!
    John H George — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245399237
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevigny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sevigny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sevigny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sevigny works at Ormond Beach Dermatology And Aesthetics Center in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sevigny’s profile.

    Dr. Sevigny has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevigny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevigny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevigny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevigny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevigny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

