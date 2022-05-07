Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevigny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Sevigny works at
Gina Sevigny M D P A305 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 150, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (269) 352-4295
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We (my wife and I( have been going to Dr Sevigny for about 10 years and we are totally satisfied by the care and service she provides to us!
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245399237
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Dr. Sevigny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevigny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevigny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevigny has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevigny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevigny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevigny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevigny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevigny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.