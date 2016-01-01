Dr. Gina Sam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Sam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Sam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Potsdam, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Canton-Potsdam Hospital56 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 261-4493
-
2
Canton-potsdam Hospital50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 261-4493Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sam?
About Dr. Gina Sam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134387822
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sam works at
Dr. Sam has seen patients for Constipation, Manometry and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.