See All Pediatricians in Escondido, CA
Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Escondido Internal Medicine in Escondido, CA with other offices in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Medical Group
    215 S Hickory St Ste 126, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 745-7313
  2. 2
    Childrens Medical Group
    1582 W San Marcos Blvd Ste 101, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 744-6710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?

Sep 23, 2022
Dr. Rosenfeld has cared for all four of my daughters and her bedside manner and knowledge is unparalleled. She was completely selfless during the pandemic as well and really provided comfort for me and my family while sacrificing her own health to remain present for her patients. We feel incredibly blessed to have her as our pediatrician and can’t imagine having a more intelligent and caring doctor for our children. Any reviews on her wait times need to remember that exceptional doctors are difficult to come by and that is why her care is highly sought after. I appreciate a doctor who is thorough and attentive when I come with a concern with my children’s health. Thank you Dr. Rosenfeld and her nurses and team for always being so kind!
Ariel G. — Sep 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenfeld to family and friends

Dr. Rosenfeld's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rosenfeld

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD.

About Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235135286
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California San Diego Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • UC San Diego Med Ctr|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.