Dr. Gina Rooker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Rooker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Rooker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Rooker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Triangle Urological Group4141 Washington Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 884-0895
-
2
Triangle Urological27 Heckel Rd Ste 201, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-4355
-
3
Triangle Urological Group1307 Federal St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 777-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rooker?
DR.Rooker is straight to the point with kindness. Very through and expresses concern for her patients. I'm sorry that she will be leaving this area. She is one of the good ones.
About Dr. Gina Rooker, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083712210
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rooker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rooker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rooker works at
Dr. Rooker has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.