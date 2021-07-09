Overview

Dr. Gina Rizzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Rizzo works at Champaign Dental Group in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.