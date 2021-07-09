Dr. Gina Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Rizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Rizzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Locations
Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3748Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely recommend Dr. Rizzo. Just awesome!
About Dr. Gina Rizzo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizzo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.