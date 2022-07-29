Dr. Gina Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Posner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Posner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Posner works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posner?
Reception was polite and informative. Nurse was attentive and kind. Dr. Posner was friendly, knowledgeable and professional and always treats our family great and leaves us with no concerns.
About Dr. Gina Posner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841303260
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Posner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner works at
Dr. Posner speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.