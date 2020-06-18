Overview

Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Muscolino works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Test and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.