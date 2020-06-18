See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Muscolino works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Test and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic
    620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5941
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Test
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear
Pregnancy Test
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear

Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194825117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital ? Celebration Health, The Center for Specialized Gynecology and Global Robotics Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois
    Medical Education

