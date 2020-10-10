See All Neurosurgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Gina Monaco, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gina Monaco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Monaco works at Regional Brain & Spine, LLC Cape Girardeau, MO in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Sikeston, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Brain Spine LLC
    1723 Broadway St Ste 410, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-7746
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regional Brain and Spine
    1106 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-7746
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Gina Monaco, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871931493
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Indiana University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Chicago
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gina Monaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

