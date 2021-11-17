Overview

Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Massoglia works at Chesapeake Surgical Associates LLC in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.