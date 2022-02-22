Dr. Gina Marusic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marusic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Marusic, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Marusic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with St Louis University School Of Med
Dr. Marusic works at
Locations
Sunset Hills Pediatrics3555 Sunset Office Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-3324
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love DR Marusic! She is friendly, knowledge and honest. My 3 year old has been going to her since birth and now so is my 2 week old.
About Dr. Gina Marusic, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1770501660
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Marusic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marusic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marusic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marusic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marusic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marusic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marusic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.