Dr. Gina Marrero, MD
Dr. Gina Marrero, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp266 Merrick Rd Ste 201, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-4498
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp444 Merrick Rd Ste LL2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-4242
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She gets the job done. She can use a bed side manner brush up ,but I trust her competence. I had Mohs surgery and she did a great job.
About Dr. Gina Marrero, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Marrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrero has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marrero speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.
