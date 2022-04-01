See All Cardiologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (36)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Lundberg works at Emory Heart and Vascular East Cobb in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiawassee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Joseph's Medical Group
    137 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1200, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 251-1910
    Emory Heart & Vascular Center
    110 S Main St Ste B, Hiawassee, GA 30546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 896-7662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chatuge Regional Hospital
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease in Women
Heart Valve Diseases
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr. Lundberg is a terrific cardiologist. I trust her with my heart. Ten years ago I had a massive heart attack. Under Dr. Lundberg's care, I not only am still alive but enjoying life to the fullest. She also has been great when I need a referral. She recommends physicians that she would send her mother to. I recommend her highly. She has an assistant that schedules procedures and appointments. Competent, knowledgeable and cares about patients.
    Mary Ann Bost — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902828924
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lundberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lundberg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

