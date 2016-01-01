Overview

Dr. Gina Licause, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Licause works at Cpn Inc Dba Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.