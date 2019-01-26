Dr. Gina Land, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Land is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Land, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Land, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Land works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 201, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best gynecologist I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Gina Land, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003854696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Land has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Land using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Land has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Land works at
Dr. Land has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Land on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Land. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Land.
