Dr. Gina Land, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Land works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

